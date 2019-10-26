New VC vows to restore prestige of GCU

LAHORE:Professor Asghar Zaidi, the newly-appointed vice chancellor of Government College University, Lahore, has said that they have to win back the partially lost prestige of GCU and get the historical educational institution its due place in the ranking of world’s top universities.

He was talking to the administrative and academic heads of the university in his maiden meeting on Friday at the university. Prof Zaidi, who holds PhD in economics from University of Oxford, UK, said that he had studied and taught at the world’s top universities and had a wish to bring GCU on a par with them.

“You may find it awkward but sincerely I am leaving my professorships at world’s top universities and opting this assignment out of my love for my country and my alma mater,” he added. The GCU VC announced establishment of a research-based institute of public health policy at GCU. He said the research conducted by this institute on different social issues would help government for policy-making in different social issues. He also laid a stress on a complete digitalization of processes in GCU to facilitate the students and faculty. He said the role of a teacher was very important.