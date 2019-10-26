Woman kills self

LAHORE: A woman killed herself while another attempted suicide in the provincial metropolis on Friday. The victim, a resident of Harbanspura, had swallowed poisonous pills due to which her condition went critical. She was rushed to hospital where she died. Police handed over the body to victim’s family.

Separately, a 16-year-old girl attempted suicide after her parents admonished her over some issue in Burki. She got dejected and drank chemical. As a result, his condition went critical. She was rushed to hospital where her condition was stated to be out of danger.

BURNT: Valuables worth lakhs of rupees were burnt when fire erupted at a godown in the Shah Alam Market on Friday. Rescue 1122 fire service reached the scene and controlled the fire. No loss of life or injury to anyone was reported. The fire had erupted at the godown of electronics due to short circuit. The traders shifted valuables from their shops by themselves.

Cylinder: A fire broke out at a cylinder decanting shop in the Singhpura area on Friday following an explosion of a cylinder. Firefighters rushed to the scene and extinguished the fire after hectic efforts. No casualty was reported in the incident.

open court: DIG Lahore Ashfaq Khan held an open court at his office and listened to the problems of the citizens. The citizens raised various issues relevant to police, on which, the DIG Operations issued orders to the officers concerned redressing their genuine grievances. DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan said the aim of the open courts was to ensure direct access of the complainants to the senior police officers so that they could more openly and confidently express their grievances. He said the SHOs had also been directed to ensure listening to the problems of citizens in his office on a regular basis daily from 3pm to 5pm.

Road accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 955 road crashes (RTCs) in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Four people died and 1,057 suffered injuries in the road accidents. As many as 623 baldy injured victims were removed to hospitals while 434 victims with minor injuries were given first aid by the rescue medical teams.

drug pushers: In continuation of a crackdown on the drug peddlers around the educational institutions in the City, police arrested 612 accused persons. City division police registered 132 FIRS, Cantt division 110, Civil Lines division 48, Sadr division 126, Iqbal Town division 75 and Model Town division police registered 99 FIRs. Police also seized 217kg and 247gram charas, 628gram heroin, more than 24kg opium, 1,240 intoxicating capsules, more than 11kg Bhang and 5,456 litre liquor from the arrested accused.

security: Security of the mosques, imambargahs and other religious places remained tight on Jumma-tul-Mubarik in the metropolis.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan had issued directions to all the divisional SPs, DSPs and SHOs to ensure foolproof security arrangements. All SPs, DSPs and other police officers reviewed and ensured tight security arrangements at all the religious places. Police officers and officials along with members of the Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit remained alert at all the sensitive mosques and imambargahs.