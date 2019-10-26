Media role in ending child abuse discussed

LAHORE:A seminar on “Violence against Children and Role of Media” was organised by the Department of Communication Studies at University of Okara on Friday.

The purpose of the event was to debate the increasing incidents of violence and abuse of children, and the role media could play to sensitise society to end the heinous crimes. According to a press release, Prof Dr Zakria Zakar, University of Okara vice-chancellor, was the keynote speaker while other university officials and a large number of journalists from Renala and Okara press clubs were invited to participate in the discourse.

The seminar was held in the backdrop of the recent incident of violence on two children near Okara. The speakers stressed the need for responsible reporting and ethical journalism. They also opined that the media needed to play a key role in building a violence-free society. Dr Zakar said if there occurred violence in a society, the academia and media of that society shared the responsibility because they might have been unable to educate the people.

“Violence erupts out of ignorance. If a society is violent, the educational institutes of that society are directly responsible. The University of Okara is determined to educate and engage the youths of the region to curtail the ratio of violent crimes,” said the VC.