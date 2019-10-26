Opp’s ‘save corruption’ campaign exposed: Sarwar

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Friday said that opposition’s save corruption campaign had been exposed.

Talking to a delegation led by Punjab Minister for Food Samiullah Chaudhry, he said that the government would not be pressurised as no leniency would be given to those involved in corruption.

The governor said that the PTI government would complete its five-year constitutional tenure, adding that opposition should avoid dreaming of early elections. The corruption of past rulers ruined national economy besides increasing inflation in the country. Sarwar said that opposition parties could not pressurise the government through their protests or sit-in because nation believed that no one could pressurise Prime Minister Imran Khan. The governor said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was fairly committed to eliminate corruption from the country and he would succeed in his mission as elimination of corruption from grassroots was necessary for progress and prosperity of the country maintaining that every step as per law and the Constitution would be taken in this regard.

He said the government was not afraid of any protest or sit-in by the opposition, adding that the opposition was working on a policy for damaging the national economy. —INP

Our correspondent adds: The third International Conference on Energy Conservation and Efficiency (ICECE) 2019 concluded at the University of Engineering and Technology (UET).

The event brought together engineers, researchers, energy experts, manufacturers and building designers to interact, discuss, explore and exchange ideas in the field of energy efficiency and conservation strategies. UET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar was the chief guest of the closing ceremony while Dr Youn Saup from Guwangju University, South Korea, Prof Dr Bhooming Zhang from Tsinghua University, China, CERAD Director Dr Waqar Mehmood and Dr Suhail Aftab Qureshi were also present.

In his address, Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar said universities must come up with innovative ideas and exploring new aspects in research. He emphasised on the use of efficient devices everywhere to save energy and reduction in utility bills. He said, “We should spread awareness for the energy conservation among the masses of the country so that we can take our country out of the energy crisis.” Dr Waqar Mahmood gave a brief presentation on the third ICECE 2019 and previous two successful conferences.