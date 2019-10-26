‘Over 125m psoriasis patients worldwide’

LAHORE:Psoriasis drastically affects the everyday life of its patient and more than 125 million people are its victims worldwide.

Pakistan Psoriasis Foundation report states that in an analysis of survey data from 5,000 psoriasis patients, 20per cent of women said that psoriasis was a massive problem in their everyday lives, compared to only 12 pc of men. In addition, approximately 60pc of women said that psoriasis interfered with their ability to enjoy life, as compared to only 52 pc of men. Overall, women have greater difficulty dealing with the psychological and social issues caused by psoriasis.

Psoriasis is a chronic, inflammatory skin disease clinically evident as raised inflamed scaly red skin lesions that crack and itch. International Psoriasis Day is observed globally on October 29 to create awareness among the masses about one of the most important skin problems.

“Around one-third of psoriasis patients are under the age of 18 years. Childhood obesity and psoriasis are considered amongst one of the prevalent factors. It is said that psoriasis has a genetic basis, as 23.4pc to 71pc of children will have a family history of psoriasis,” said Prof Ijaz Hussain, chairman, Department of Dermatology, King Edward Medical University/Mayo Hospital.

Psoriasis sufferers feel that people in general, including doctors, underestimate the overall impact the disease has on their lives. It is evident that the disease burden of psoriasis extends beyond the physical symptoms experienced by the patient.

Skin disorders are often chronic but not life threatening but they severely affect the mental well-being of patients. Psoriasis can also cause inflammation of the joints, which is known as psoriatic arthritis. One-third of psoriatic patients have psoriatic arthritis. The risk for diabetes mellitus rises substantially in patients with psoriasis, with a 62pc increase in risk noted in patients with severe psoriasis. Psoriasis appears to have a greater impact on women’s lives and early cardiovascular deaths have been reported in psoriatic patients. Skin problems are generally the most common diseases seen in primary care settings all over the globe and its prevalence ranges from 20-50pc in the developing countries.

Women moot: Dukhtaran-e-Pakistan in collaboration with Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) organised a conference on Women of Excellence at the university’s Student Service Centre.

According to a press release, members of the panel discussion were Dr Samia Raheel Qazi (Founder member of Dukhtaran-e-Pakistan project), Dr Kosar Firdous (Director Tarbiyah, a private university), Miss Aroosha Amir Khan, Afiya Serwar, Miss Anum Butt who highlighted the importance of women in Islam and their role as a milestone of every society. Dr Samia Raheel Qazi introduced Dukhtaran-e-Pakistan to the audience and invited them to join hands with them for the uplift of the women and future generation in today’s complex society.

Meanwhile, the LCWU Faculty Development Centre organised an international seminar “Gender Dimension of Pakistan’s Macro Economic Development”. Dr Karin Astrid Siegmann, who is a senior lecturer of Labour and Gender Economics at International Institute of Social Studies of Erasmus University, Rotterdam, Netherlands, was the speaker.