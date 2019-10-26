‘Govt not responsible for Nawaz’s poor health’

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat has said the government was not responsible for poor health of Nawaz Sharif nor it showed any negligence in the treatment.

The chief minister presented his plane with the offer to call physician of his own choice from any country. Addressing a press conference at DGPR office here Friday, the law minister said the government was going to file an appeal against the court verdict in Sahiwal tragedy case and instructions had been issued to the advocate general in this regard.

The law minister expressed surprise that expression of satisfaction of the heirs of victims on the recent decision was a very big question mark.

He said the chief minister had also constituted an inquiry commission which would take a detailed review of all those matters due to which victims of Sahiwal tragedy could supposedly face hurdles. This commission would identify weaknesses in prosecution, investigation and the process of evidence within a specific period because the government was very concerned over the murder of innocent people in this tragedy. He assured that the Punjab government would fulfil requirements of justice.

The minister said the government got registered FIR according to the will of the heirs and judicial inquiry was conducted. Similarly, the demand of not conducting trial in Sahiwal was also accepted. However, the heirs could be satisfied with this decision but the government was not satisfied and it would make every effort to bring the responsible persons to their logical ends.

To a question, he said that the government was not responsible for poor health of Nawaz Sharif nor it showed any negligence in the treatment. He said that not only personal physician of Nawaz Sharif was satisfied about the facilities being provided by the government but government also called special physician from Karachi. The chief minister also presented his plane with the offer to call physician of his own choice from any country. He said that Nawaz Sharif had a chronic disease which was abruptly reported and now we should pray for his early recovery. To a question, he said that court had permitted Maulana Fazlur Rehman for Azadi March and the government had accepted his constitutional freedom and it was hoped that the limits fixed by the court would be followed by Maulana Sahib.

Record legislation: Provincial Minister for Law Raja Basharat has said that a record legislation had been made during the last one year by approving 18 bills despite the presence of a strong opposition in Punjab Assembly.

Talking to media on Friday, the law minister apprised the reporters of one year performance of law and social welfare departments. He said that four bills were ready to be tabled in Punjab Assembly while 11 important bills had been forwarded to standing committees for processing.

Raja Basharat said the chief minister had given him the responsibility to chair 45 committees of different departments and reports of 20 such committees had been submitted to the chief minister. In addition to it, the chairmanship of eight special committees of Punjab Assembly has also been assigned to me and meetings are being regularly held to move forward in this regard, he added. He said that effective reforms had been introduced to improve the performance of law department adding that all prevailing laws in Punjab were being updated and placed online after their translation in Urdu language for the convenience of the people. He informed that offices of District Attorneys and Advocate General were being interlinked with e-libraries along with the monitoring system so that cases could be processed soon and promotions would also be linked with their performance. Likewise, all the departments are directed that no law would be approved from the assembly in future unless its rules are not formulated within six months by them. Briefing the media about the performance of social welfare department, Raja Basharat said that five shelter-homes were providing free residential, food and medical facilities to the needy in the City and more than one lakh people had been facilitated through this platform during the last one year. Such shelter-homes will also be established in every division of the province along with six hospitals in Lahore, he added.

He said that solid steps had been taken to regulate more than 8,000 NGOs and funding of NGOs had also been scrutinised in accordance with the FATF requirements.