Taseer family denies illegal possession of state land

LAHORE: In response to a news, citing government officials, about retrieval of state owned land, Ms Aamna Taseer and her sons — the legal heirs of the late Mr Salmaan Taseer — have clarified that the Taseer family was never in possession of any government owned land.

They further clarified that an operation was conducted on October 23 in Mouzas Saraich and Asu of Model Town Tehsil, and certain open government land adjacent to the land owned by the Taseer family was possessed. The Taseer family land has a wall built around it and the land in question falls outside their boundaries. Therefore, the family never laid a claim or possession of any such government land, the family clarified. The anti-encroachment operation is being conducted in Punjab for more than one year, and at no point has the family been informed about any illegal occupation by them of any state owned land, the family added.