Sat Oct 26, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 26, 2019

Partly cloudy forecast

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 26, 2019

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather was observed in the City on Friday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly dry weather was expected in most parts of the country, while cold in northern areas.

Rainfall was recorded in Upper Dir only. Friday’s lowest temperature was recorded at Kalam where the mercury dropped to -01°C In Lahore, it was 18.4°C and the highest was 31.3°C.

