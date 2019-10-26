close
Sat Oct 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 26, 2019

612 alleged drug pushers held in Lahore

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 26, 2019

LAHORE: In continuation of a crackdown on the drug peddlers around the educational institutions in the City, police arrested 612 accused persons. The City division police registered 132 FIRS, Cantt division 110, Civil Lines division 48, Sadr division 126, Iqbal Town division 75 and Model Town division police registered 99 FIRs. Police also seized 217kg and 247gram charas, 628gram heroin, more than 24kg opium, 1,240 intoxicating capsules, more than 11kg Bhang and 5,456 litre liquor from the arrested accused.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan