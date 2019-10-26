612 alleged drug pushers held in Lahore

LAHORE: In continuation of a crackdown on the drug peddlers around the educational institutions in the City, police arrested 612 accused persons. The City division police registered 132 FIRS, Cantt division 110, Civil Lines division 48, Sadr division 126, Iqbal Town division 75 and Model Town division police registered 99 FIRs. Police also seized 217kg and 247gram charas, 628gram heroin, more than 24kg opium, 1,240 intoxicating capsules, more than 11kg Bhang and 5,456 litre liquor from the arrested accused.