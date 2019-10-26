955 road crashes across Punjab in 24 hours

LAHORE: The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 955 road crashes (RTCs) in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Four people died and 1,057 suffered injuries in the road accidents. As many as 623 baldy injured victims were removed to hospitals while 434 victims with minor injuries were given first aid by the rescue medical teams.