Opposition’s save corruption campaign exposed: Ch Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Friday said that opposition’s save corruption campaign had been exposed.

Talking to a delegation led by Punjab Minister for Food Samiullah Chaudhry, he said that the government would not be pressurised as no leniency would be given to those involved in corruption.

The governor said that the PTI government would complete its five-year constitutional tenure, adding that opposition should avoid dreaming of early elections. The corruption of past rulers ruined national economy besides increasing inflation in the country.

Sarwar said that opposition parties could not pressurise the government through their protests or sit-in because nation believed that no one could pressurise Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The governor said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was fairly committed to eliminate corruption from the country and he would succeed in his mission as elimination of corruption from grassroots was necessary for progress and prosperity of the country maintaining that every step as per law and the Constitution would be taken in this regard. He said the government was not afraid of any protest or sit-in by the opposition.