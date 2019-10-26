Kiln workers take out rally

TOBA TEK SINGH: Scores of kiln workers, including women, on Friday took out a rally against closure of kilns to avoid smog.

The workers carrying banners and placards passed through Gojra Road and later reached at Shahbaz Chowk. Speaking on the occasion, Labour Qaumi Movement president Baba Latif and Bhatta Mazdoor Union president Muhammad Arshad demanded the district administration end bonded labour, issue social security cards to the workers and implement the Punjab government’s notification regarding payment of minimum wage of Rs 1,250 per 1,000 bricks to the workers.

Later, Labour Department Assistant Director Muhammad Shahbaz held talks with the demonstrators and assured them that the DC would soon arrange a joint meeting of the kiln owners and the workers to settle their issues.