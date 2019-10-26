close
Sat Oct 26, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 26, 2019

Buzdar approves rules for teachers recruitment for Daanish schools

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 26, 2019

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting of Punjab Daanish Schools and Centres of Excellence Authority at his office here Friday.

The meeting decided to include ethics and civics as subjects in the syllabus of Daanish schools along with the decision to morally educate the students through life-skills learning in partnership with the Aga Khan University.

On the directions of the chief minister, the students will be taught Nazra Quran and annual sports festival will also be held. The meeting gave in principle approval to matters pertaining to the rationalisation of staff and recruitment of teachers in Daanish schools.

Usman Buzdar approved new contracts to the employees who have completed their tenure and also empowered the authority to introduce same uniform in all the schools. The chief minister approved to pay past dues to the staff of Daanish schools. He was told that honesty tuck shops would be set up to morally educate the students. Children would personally pay the amount of items which they would purchase and there would be no shopkeepers in such shops.

The proposal of increasing students’ quota from backward areas in Daanish schools was also reviewed and a briefing was given about the performance and other matters relating to the Daanish schools.

Provincial Schools Minister Murad Raas, Vice-Chairperson Sumera Ahmad MPA, chief secretary, administrative secretaries, CEO Punjab Daanish Schools Authority and others attended the meeting.

