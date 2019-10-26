Six development schemes approved for Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Friday approved six development schemes of different sectors at an estimated cost of Rs 7.195 billion.

The schemes were approved in the 20th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of the current fiscal year, 2019-20, presided over by P&D Board Chairman Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani.

The approved development schemes are: Expansion of C.P.E Institute of Cardiology, Multan (Construction of New OPD & Inpatient Block) at a cost of Rs3,266.909 million; Establishment of KEMU Campus at Muridke (PC-II) at a cost of Rs167.757 million; Extension of Punjab Assembly Building Lahore (Revised) at a cost of Rs1,639.923 million; Feasibility Study for Identification of Tourism Potential and Master Planning at Chakwal (PC-II) at a cost of Rs15.424 million; Dualisation of Lodhran Kehror Pacca, Mailsi, Vehari Road, District Lodhran (Phase-II) remaining 20-km at a cost of Rs2,068.630 million and Updation of Feasibility Study, Detailed Engineering Design, Preparation of PC-I for Wastewater Treatment Plants in Wasa, Gujranwala (PC-II) at a cost of Rs 37.219 million.