ANP terminates membership of Senator Sitara Ayaz

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) on Friday terminated the basic party membership of Senator Sitara Ayaz.

“The provincial president Aimal Wali Khan has suspended the basic membership of Sitara Ayaz for involvement in anti-party activities,” said a communiqué.

The statement said that Sitara Ayaz had been issued show-cause notice and provided an opportunity of personal hearing before the provincial president and other cabinet members, but she could not convince the committee, it added.

“The party president has terminated her membership for violation of the party’s constitution and discipline,” the statement said. It added that the decision had been taken in the wider interest of the party.

Sitara Ayaz, who belongs to Swabi district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was elected member of the Senate in March 2015. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ehtesab Commission had also launched investigations against her for misuse of power as a minister. It wanted to arrest her but the Senate chairman ruled that no senator could be arrested without informing him and seeking his consent.