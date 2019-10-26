Traders distance themselves from JUI-F march

LAHORE: All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran has denied any link of traders’ strike with Maulana Fazlur Rehman's protest, saying that they neither announced participating in the JUI-F’s Azadi March nor planned to attend his Islamabad sit-in.

Addressing a press conference here Friday at Lahore Press Club, Central Secretary General of the All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran Naeem Mir said that they would open shops on October 31, if their legitimate demands not recognised even after a two-day strike, then the next strategy would be convened jointly and unanimously, in consultation with all business organisations.

The office-bearers of the All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran, Qaumi Tajir Ittehad, Lahore Businessmen Front, Azad Group, Progressive Group and Mall Road Traders Association also attended the briefing.

They criticised the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and all other Chambers across the country for not supporting traders’ right stance of holding strike. He said that the FPCCI and other Chambers leadership should become a practical part of the strike on October 29-30. He warned that if they did not lock their offices on October 29 and 30 and practically did not become part of the ‘Trader Bachao struggle’, the next Trader Rescue March will be against them, in the form of a siege.

Naeem Mir said that contacts with the government had begun after the October 9 historic ‘Traders Bachao March’. He said that in negotiation process, through backdoor channel, issues associated with the ID card condition, including reducing the turnover and tax rate from 1.5% to 0.25%, registration of small and medium sized traders, withholding agent issue, the introduction of a simple and easy fixed tax scheme based on turnover, protection from inquiries and audit of the last six years, exclusion of upcoming tax audit, establishment of regional level committees based on representatives of small business owners- all matters, were principally agreed from both sides. He added that it was also decided that all this understanding would be made an Act of Parliament. The FBR drafted a provisional draft that was to be submitted for consultation by businessmen across the country, but suddenly the IMF appeared and all the demands that the government was earlier ready to accept were rolled back, he added.

Naeem Mir said that the government should have consulted the trade organisations regarding agreements signed with the IMF. He said the strike on October 29, 30, was against the inefficiency of the government; the continued flop economy, anti-traders policies and IMF’s harsh conditions.

Amjad Chaudhry, another trade leader said that NAB's committee had included traders who were already NAB-wanted. He said that Lahore Chamber would be locked on October 29-30. He announced that the markets belonging to the Businessmen Front would join the strike.

Sohail Mahmood Butt, President of Mall Road Traders, said that the businessmen were demanding ease, but the government was increasing the problems for them. Malik Khalid called for consultation with businessmen; otherwise, traders would continue to protest until the solution of their problems. He added "We have no political ambitions”. Other business leaders, including Arshad Chaudhry and Malik Amanat also spoke.