ANP chief to join Azadi March at Rashakai Interchange

CHARSADDA: Awami National Party (ANP) head Asfandyar Wali Khan would lead his party workers for the Azadi March from Rashakai Interchange on October 31.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Think-Tank of the party at Wali Bagh here. Asfandyar directed all provincial units to participate in the Azadi March. He said the protest was the constitutional right of all opposition parties and the government should refrain from creating hurdles to the political workers. The meeting expressed concern over inflation, joblessness and other issues in the country. The ANP also criticised the government for denying health facilities to PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

The ANP chief said that an attempt was being made to abolish the 18th amendment through the 'selected' government. He added that the new NFC award was not being issued as it would reduce the share of Federation.