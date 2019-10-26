Police ready to deal with riots in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The law enforcement agencies have buckled up to deal with the possible violence and unrest that may spring from the upcoming Azadi March being planned by Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and his allies as he launching a crusade against the federal capital aimed to dislodging it.

The federal capital would be protected by the equipped force of over 11,000 with the assistance of over 4000 personnel borrowed from other forces including paramilitary forces, the sources said.

The Rawalpindi District police is also ready to block the mob to keep away from Islamabad, coming from the other parts of the country with the strength of over 10,000 personnel of police as well as the paramilitary forces, the Rawalpindi police spokesman said. “Islamabad and Rawalpindi will separated from the other parts of the country by an iron wall of shipping containers in and around the twin-cities,” an officer holding an important assignment of planning to deal with the current situation, told The News and added, around 1,180 containers would be placed on the busiest roads of both cities. The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) will be create an iron wall with 686 shipping containers at 53 main and artery roads – excluding mule-tracks and minor trails joining Rawalpindi and Islamabad and entering into jurisdiction of Islamabad, the sources said. The security managers told The News that the ICT has been divided into three tiers but the last tier, the Diplomatic Enclave, has been declared most sensitive zone in the security plan. “The Diplomatic Enclave will be condoned off by placing shipping containers all around the Red Zone, adding that police commandos, Rangers, trained personnel of Anti Riot Force and Frontier Constabulary would be deployed to completely seal the Red Zone,” the sources maintained.

“We requisitioned around 10,000 personnel to assist the Islamabad administration from AJK, Punjab, Frontier Constabulary, Railway and Rangers ,” the sources maintained. “The paramilitary forces will be deployed on Margallah Hills while the hilly tracks will be barricaded strongly,” the sources narrated. The people engaged in chalking out security plan, told The News that shipping containers will be placed at Margallah, Tarnol, Sangjani, afeas around D-14 near Motorway, Golra More, Carriage Factory More, from Fateh Jang to Dhamman Phatak, Pir Wadhai More, Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, New Katarian, Double Road, Faizabad, Sohan Bridge at Islamabad Highway, Korang Bridge, Kak Pull, Taramri Chawk, Park Road near Rawal Dam Chawk, Bahara Kahu, 3rd Road, Korianwala Chowk, Kashmir Highway, all three sides of Bani Gala, Pir Sohawa, Shah Allah Ditta Road, Zero Point, IJP Road, 9th and 7th Avenue, Serena Hotel, Marriott Hotel, Overhead Bridge of I-8 and 20 entry points at IJP Road joining Islamabad. “The ICT police requisitioned for the strength of 10,000 police and paramilitary forces personnel but so far got 1000 cops from the Punjab, 400 from Frontier Constabulary (FC), 900 personnel of Rangers against our demand of 1500,” the sources said and added, “However, we would borrow 5,000 personnel from different other law enforcement agencies,” he maintained, adding, Azad Kashmir Police will fully cooperate with the ICT police.

In Rawalpindi District, about 500 containers would be placed on the busy roads of Rawalpindi, Cantonment, Peshawar Road, Murree Road and other arteries joining main roads, the Rawalpindi police sources said. The focal person of the Rawalpindi police, SP Syed Ali when contacted told The News that about 7000 personnel of the district police will take part in keeping peace in the city, adding that Districts of Chakwal, Jehlum and Attock police will strengthen the Rawalpindi police, while, Reserves from Sihala Police Training College will join the Rawalpindi police to assist them, SP Ali concluded. The borrowed forces have started arriving Islamabad and Rawalpindi, the sources said and added the arrival will complete before 29th of October.