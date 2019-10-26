close
Sat Oct 26, 2019
October 26, 2019

India changes IHK, Ladakh governors

October 26, 2019

NEW DELHI: New Delhi has appointed new governors to the newly-constituted Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian-held Jammu and Kashmir Governor, Satya Pal Malik, has been transferred. Girish Chandra Murmu, the Union Expenditure Secretary, will take over as the first Lieutenant-Governor of IHK. Former defence secretary Radha Krishna Mathur will be the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, the Rashtrapati Bhavan announced on Friday. Satya Pal Malik, who was appointed IHK Governor in August 2018, has now been posted as Governor of Goa.

Malik was the first career politician to be appointed to the position in 51 years. Murmu’s appointment marks the return of former bureaucrats tasked with running the show in the IHK. The senior IAS officer had worked closely with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gujarat. The changes come more than two months after the government scrapped Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 and split the state into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, which will come into existence on October 31.

