Sat Oct 26, 2019
AY
Asim Yasin
October 26, 2019

Zardari’s platelets count also drops

Top Story

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari’s platelets dropped to 90,000 but are under control with the use of medicine, according to spokesman for the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

According to cardiologist, the drop of platelets in heart patients was normal and these could be lower due to reaction of some of the medicines used by patients. According to PIMS, the medical board examines the health of Asif Zardari on daily basis. 

Zardari’s sugar level was normal, but he was having irregular heartbeat and blood pressure, which varies time to time and he is also having depression. Zardari is suffering from acute spinal cord pain and having a severe neck pain.

