Asian final moved to Malaysia after blacked-out Pyongyang game

KUALA LUMPUR: The final of an Asian tournament originally due to take place in Pyongyang has been moved to Malaysia, football officials said Friday, after North and South Korea last week played a surreal match in an empty stadium.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said the AFC Cup match between North Korea’s 4.25 SC and Al Ahed from Lebanon would take place in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur on November 4.

It came just days after the AFC announced the final of Asia’s second-tier club competition was being shifted from Pyongyang to Shanghai, and that it would be played on November 2. The football body gave no reason for changing the venue of the match again but apologised for “the unavoidable inconvenience”.