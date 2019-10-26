New Japan US PGA Tour event to finish Monday after weather delay

INZAI, Japan: The US PGA Tour’s inaugural Zozo Championship in Japan will finish on Monday after the second round was postponed on Friday because of a violent rainstorm with Tiger Woods and Gary Woodland leading the 78-player event.

Roads were flooded, highways closed and train services to nearby Narita International Airport suspended as the fringes of a powerful Pacific typhoon swept through the region 80 kilometres (50 miles) north-east of Tokyo.

“Due to the amount of rain which Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club received on Friday, round two of the Zozo Championship is now scheduled to run between 9:30-11:30 am, local time Saturday (0030-0230 GMT),” said a statement issued Friday night by the US PGA Tour.

“More than six inches of rain was recorded at the venue on Friday.” Safety concerns mean that the course will be closed to spectators for Saturday’s round, the statement added, in a huge blow to organisers of the sellout event, the US PGA Tour’s first ever venture into golf-crazy Japan.

Per regulations, the event will conclude Monday, in order to complete 72 holes, the statement said.

Tickets for the championship have been sold out and spectators have been advised to monitor the tournament website zozochampionship.com for information on ticketing. “At this point, Sunday’s play will be open to spectators who hold Sunday tickets,” organisers said. “Spectator and ticket information for Monday will be announced in due course.”

Friday’s play was cancelled half an hour before the scheduled 7am start after overnight showers turned heavy at the venue in Chiba Prefecture. “The golf course has already taken on four-tenths of an inch of rain, so it has actually reached the point of saturation and it’s become unplayable,” said Gary Young, US PGA Tour vice-president of rules and competitions.

US Masters champion Woods got off to a terrible start Thursday before roaring back with nine birdies in 15 holes to share the lead with US Open champion Woodland. Three over after three holes, Woods stormed back in stunning fashion for a six-under round of 64 and already had one eye on the weather and the possibility of play being extended.

“We’re going to have a long, long weekend of a lot of golf. Hopefully I can keep it going,” said the 15-time major winner. The American duo will head into the delayed second-round with a one-shot lead over home favourite Hideki Matsuyama.

Woods’s 64 was the lowest season-opening round of his long career and came as the 43-year-old chases an 82nd US PGA Tour victory to tie the all-time record held by Sam Snead. Meanwhile Graeme McDowell from Northern Ireland withdrew after slumping to a first round 11-over par 81 on Thursday.