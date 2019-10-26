Scholtz takes four as Namibia thrash Kenya

DUBAI: Namibia continued their strong comeback in the ICC T20 World Cup qualifiers as they hammered Kenya by 87 runs on Friday.

Namibia chose to bat first after winning the toss. Stephen Baard and JP Kotze steadied the innings with a 63-run stand after early dismissals. Kotze fell for 24 before Baard was dismissed for 51. Gerhard Erasmus (52*) and Craig Williams then shared a 73-run stand to take them to 181-5 in their 20 overs.

Kenya’s chase started poorly when Irfan Karim took on Erasmus at midwicket and was sent back by Aman Gandhi to make it 7 for 1 in two overs. Scholtz then entered in the 7th and struck once each in his four overs bowled unbroken. Jasraj Kundi was bowled leg stump for 2. Gandhi fell in carbon copy fashion to Kundi for 22. Obuya drove to long-on in the 11th before Ngoche fell in the 13th leg before to a missed sweep. By the time his spell was done, it was 53 for 6 and the rest of the innings petered out.