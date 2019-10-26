Pakistan-Bangladesh T20I series begins today

LAHORE: Pakistan will play their first game of the women’s three-match T20I series against Bangladesh at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday (today).

The two teams will play in the shortest format for the second time in 13 months after the visitors hosted Pakistan for a four-match T20I series in October 2018.

Pakistan will be heading into the series without seniors Nida Dar and Sana Mir. The latter will miss the first game. The former has been left out of the tour as she is representing Sydney Thunder in Australia’s Women’s Big Bash League.

Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof said that her side aimed to start the series on a winning note. “We are coming from a 10-day camp in which we put great emphasis on our fielding,” she said. “We are well aware of the challenge that Bangladesh presents and this will surely be an exciting series,” she said.

Bismah urged Pakistani fans to watch the match at the stadium to support women’s cricket. “This is the first time we will be playing in Lahore and the girls are pretty charged up. We look forward to playing in Lahore and expect the fans to fill up the stadium to support women’s cricket.

“This series is the season-opener for us and we want to start off on a winning note as it will help us in building the momentum ahead of the England and West Indies series,” said Bismah.

“With our key player Nida unavailable for this series and Sana Mir joining the side from the second T20I, we have inducted some youngsters in the squad. So there’s an opportunity for them to grab the opportunity and leave a mark ahead of what promises to be an exciting season,” she added.

The Bangladesh women’s team landed in Lahore on Wednesday. Bangladesh skipper Salma Khatun thanked Pakistan for the excellent hospitality. “I hope my team’s stay in Lahore will be enjoyable,” she said.

“We are very much looking forward to the series against a strong Pakistan side, which will be particularly tough in home conditions. It is nice to be back. Pakistan are a familiar opponent for us and we have had some pretty exciting matches over the years. Our side thrives on team spirit. A nice balance has developed in our game and I am confident that we will be very competitive in the series.”

It will be the first time that Gaddafi Stadium will host an international women series.

Squad (from):

Pakistan: Bismah Maroof (captain), Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Iram Javed, Javeria Khan, Kainat Imtiaz, Nahida Khan, Omaima Sohail, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal, Sana Mir, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz.

Bangladesh: Salma Khatun (captain), Ayesha Rahman, Ekka Mollik, Fargana Hoque, Jahanara Alam, Khadija Tul Kubra, Lata Mondal, Nigar Sultana, Panna Ghosh, Rumana Ahmed, Sanjida Islam, Shamima Sultana, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Sharmin Akhter and Sharmin Sultana.

The second T20I is on October 28 and the third on October 30.

The teams will play two ODIs as well, on November 2 and November 4.