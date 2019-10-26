We will play aggressive cricket against Australia: Babar

LAHORE: Newly-appointed Pakistan Twenty20 captain Babar Azam on Friday admitted that his team will face a stern test during next month’s tour of Australia, but vowed his players will go for victory.

Babar last week replaced Sarfaraz Ahmed, who was dumped as skipper and left out of the squad following their shock 3-0 rout at the hands of an inexperienced Sri Lanka earlier this month.

Sarfaraz was also removed as Test skipper and was replaced by experienced batsman Azhar Ali. Pakistan will play three Twenty20 internationals in Sydney (November 3), Canberra (November 5) and Perth (November 8).

The two Tests will be in Brisbane (November 21-25) and Adelaide (November 29-December 03).’Pakistan will be without senior stalwarts Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez, who were not selected for the tour.

Babar, who will be country’s youngest skipper in Twenty20 cricket at 25, said Australia will pose a huge challenge. “Every tour is tough and Australia is always a challenging place because of the extra bounce, but we will go for wins as we always do,” he said a day before the team’s departure.

Babar, the number one batsman in Twenty20 rankings, said he feels honoured to have the chance to lead his country, 12 years after he entered a stadium as a ball picker. “I am proud that now I am the skipper,” he said.

The Sri Lanka debacle, in which he managed scores of 13, three and 27, did not appear to have dented his confidence. “Don’t judge me on just three matches,” he said.

“I have toured Australia as skipper of Pakistan Under-19 (2012) and with the Pakistan team three years ago, so I have experience of those conditions.“He said Pakistan wouldn’t play the kind of cricket they had against Sri Lanka.

The focus, Babar promised, would be on aggressive, positive cricket, which he believed was his side’s best chance to overcome Australia.“I’m not just thinking I’ll be happy to play regardless of the results. I’m looking to get a performance out of my team, as well as my individual performances,” Babar said, adding that he will try to emulate New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and India skipper Virat Kohli.

“I look at current captains like Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli, and how well they manage their own form along with bringing results to the team. I’ll try to emulate them.”Babar also confirmed he would continue to open the batting in the T20Is, also revealing he wished to see a policy that allowed out-of-form players to get extended runs so as not to have the spectre of demotion hanging above their heads.

It was a vote of confidence for Fakhar Zaman, who has had a difficult time of late, especially in the T20I format, where he last scored over 25 in an innings in July 2018.“There are players in our team who have continued to perform. I don’t think they should be kicked out of the side just because they haven’t been able to hit those heights for four or five games. We should back them,”

“If you look at Fakhar Zaman’s innings in the National T20 Cup against my side, you can see he’s beginning to return to form. You could see the improvement in Shabab’s bowling, too,” he said.

“Fakhar and I will open, and Imam-ul-Haq will be the back-up opener, and I’m sure he’ll be ready to take over when necessary,” added Babar.