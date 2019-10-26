Nigeria police free 108 ‘inmates’ from reform centre

LAGOS: Police in central Nigeria have rescued 108 "unfed and sick" inmates from a so-called reform centre, a spokesman said Friday, in the latest raid on Islamic institutes accused of abuse.

"Our men acted on intelligence reports and rescued 108 inmates from the centre on Thursday," Kwara state police spokesman Okansanmi Ajayi told AFP. He said those freed in the operation in the state capital, Ilorin, comprised 103 males and five females, aged between six and 45.

"Their appearances showed that they were kept in unhygienic conditions. They looked unfed and sick," he said. Religious institutions are common in mainly Muslim northern Nigeria, where there is a chronic lack of government services.

Many also operate as so-called reform centres, touted as a means to help parents wean their children off drug use and other behavioural problems in the absence of support from the state. Ajayi said preliminary investigations indicated that some of the inmates had been living in the home for five years and had been brought there by their parents to learn the Holy Qur’aan and for reformation.