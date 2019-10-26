Belgium’s future queen Elisabeth turns 18

BRUSSELS: Belgium’s likely future queen Elisabeth was feted for her 18th birthday on Friday in a symbolic moment for the royal house of the linguistically-divided EU nation.

"Eighteen years is the transition to adulthood ... The country can count on my commitment," Elisabeth said, dressed in an ivory dress beside a visibly moved Queen Mathilde and the reigning King Philippe.

"Happy birthday, my dear Elisabeth. Spread your wings, be happy. This is what I wish you wholeheartedly," the king told the eldest of his four children in a ceremony broadcast live on national TV.

Elisabeth’s prospects of ascending to the throne are still relatively far off, given that her father is 59 and has reigned since 2013. But the ceremony organised at the elegant Royal Palace in Brussels looked like an early coronation, with the entire government and key political leaders attending.

Now of age and first in the order of succession, Elisabeth is on the path to become the first queen of Belgium, a country that has known only kings since its creation in 1830. Originally, the Belgian constitution stipulated that accession to the throne was reserved for the descendants of Leopold I by order of primogeniture "to the perpetual exclusion of women".