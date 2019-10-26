China blasts Pence speech

BEIJING: Beijing slammed US Vice President Mike Pence for his "arrogance and hypocrisy" on Friday after he voiced support for Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters and accused the NBA of kowtowing to China.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a regular press briefing that the United States should "cease expressing irresponsible opinions". Pence rebuked the NBA for "siding with the Chinese Communist Party and silencing free speech" over a tweet by Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey earlier this month that voiced support for demonstrations in Hong Kong.