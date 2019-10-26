30 years after Berlin Wall fell, hard borders are back

The fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989, when thousands of Germans joyfully danced atop its graffiti-covered remains, to some heralded the "end of history" in a globalised world.

Thirty years later, the return of hard frontiers made of bricks, concrete and razor wire symbolises stark new political realities that are a far cry from the West’s heady optimism in the era when the Soviet bloc imploded.

US President Donald Trump wants a border wall with Mexico, eastern European nations have put up fences to shut out migrants, a concrete frontier divides Israelis from Palestinians, and Brexit spells a rejection of an open-borders European Union.

At the G20 summit in June, Russian President Vladimir Putin, once a KGB officer stationed behind the Iron Curtain in Soviet-allied East Germany, triumphantly stated that modern liberalism had become "obsolete".

"If the people who put an end to the Cold War observed what is happening today, they would see that we have completely changed our paradigm," said Elisabeth Vallet of Quebec University in Montreal, a specialist on border walls.

The 160-kilometre (100-mile) long former Berlin Wall is today a leafy green belt popular with joggers and cyclists, but elsewhere new borders have risen. Vallet said that now "there is the equivalent of the Earth’s circumference, so 40,000 kilometres, of walls, in the literal sense".

This figure has risen sharply over the past 20 years and is the total length of 71 walls in the sense of structures that are anchored in the ground and not passable, she said.

Many are located around China, India the Koreas and in the Middle East. Elsewhere, new hard borders have gone up in Europe and the United States, mostly to block migrant flows.

Thirty years ago, "people were happy to see that it was possible to break down seemingly eternal borders, to unify people," said Nick Buxton of the Transnational Institute, a think tank that co-published a recent report on borders.

"Today we have gone back to a time when politicians build walls to create fears and divisions." In 1989, US political thinker Francis Fukuyama famously speculated about "the end of history", a new era when the West’s winning formula of liberal democracy and free-market economics would reign supreme.