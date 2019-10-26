US ‘mechanised forces’ to control Syria oil fields: Esper

BRUSSELS: The US is to use "mechanised forces" -- armoured vehicles which can include tanks -- to help control Syrian oil fields and prevent Islamic State (IS) group fighters seizing them, Defence Secretary Mark Esper said on Friday.

He declined however to give any more details of the mission, which follows the abrupt withdrawal of US forces in northern Syria this month on orders from President Donald Trump. US commanders are "considering how we might reposition forces in the area in order to make sure we secure the oil fields," Esper said, echoing an earlier Pentagon statement.

"It will include some mechanised forces -- again I’m not going to get into the details -- but the mission in Syria remains what the mission in Syria began with: it’s always been about defeating the ISIS coalition," he said, referring to IS.

The shift of US forces in Syria came after Trump on Thursday tweeted: "We will Never let a reconstituted ISIS have those fields!" US media, including Newsweek, citing anonymous US officials, reported the Pentagon was looking at sending as many as 30 Abrams tanks and an unspecified number of soldiers to Al-Tanf, a northeast Syrian town where there is already a garrison of US troops.