Sat Oct 26, 2019
October 26, 2019

Buying books

Newspost

 
Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood has finally taken notice of reports that certain private school systems force students to buy entire packages of textbooks at exorbitant prices from designated booksellers.

Students and parents both have been suffering. But now students will be able to get textbooks from their older siblings once they move on to a senior class. Most of the students in our country belong to lower and middle class families and are financially weak which is why the burden of buying extra and pricey textbooks was felt very strongly.

Asif Murad Umrani

Karachi

