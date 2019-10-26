close
Sat Oct 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
October 26, 2019

Dog bite cases

Newspost

 
October 26, 2019

The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences has received well over 4,700 dog bite cases including over 3,600 adult patients and well over 1,100 child patients. In this part of the world, a dog bite is the major cause behind almost all cases of rabies.

Dog bite victims who are bitten by domestic dogs are advised to vaccinate their pets to avoid rabies while the victims of stray dogs are advised to report them to the concerned government authorities in their respective areas, asking them to try and rehabilitate stray dogs in kennels or shelters.

Rimsha Bashir

Islamabad

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost