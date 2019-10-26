Drug abuse

There are different reasons for teenagers taking drugs. The first is curiosity. Teens always want to try something interesting. Besides, they may try drugs because of peer pressure. If their friends persuade them to take drugs, they may give it a try so as not to be left alone or ignored. Moreover, teenagers these days suffer from a lot of stress. They may mistakenly think that taking drugs is a way to escape from reality.

Teachers and parents can help solve the problem of teenage drug abuse. First, teenagers should seek help from doctors for professional advice. Doctors may refer them to some rehab clinics to get over their drug addiction. At this moment, teachers and parents are the ones who should give support to the teenagers.

Fatima Shahid Khokhar

Wah Cantt