Blind justice

Justice is said to be dark in certain cases but justice dispensed by a special anti-terrorism court exonerating all suspects in Sahiwal encounter case is appalling.
The orphaned children will go to some orphanage; as justice has nothing to do with them because justice is blind.
Iftikhar Mirza
Islamabad
