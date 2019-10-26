Two die of suffocation

Two people died of suffocation while cleaning an underground sewer line in Sector 19-B within the remits of the Shah Latif police station. Police said 35-year-old Sohail Masih, son of Irshad, and 28-year-old Hunook, son of Enayaboth, fainted while cleaning the sewer line. Residents of the area rescued them and rushed them to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where they breathed their last.