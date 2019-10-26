close
Sat Oct 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 26, 2019

Two die of suffocation

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
October 26, 2019

Two people died of suffocation while cleaning an underground sewer line in Sector 19-B within the remits of the Shah Latif police station. Police said 35-year-old Sohail Masih, son of Irshad, and 28-year-old Hunook, son of Enayaboth, fainted while cleaning the sewer line. Residents of the area rescued them and rushed them to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where they breathed their last.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi