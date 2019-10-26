Two die of suffocation

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Two people died of suffocation while cleaning an underground sewer line in Sector 19-B within the remits of the Shah Latif police station. Police said 35-year-old Sohail Masih, son of Irshad, and 28-year-old Hunook, son of Enayaboth, fainted while cleaning the sewer line. Residents of the area rescued them and rushed them to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where they breathed their last.
