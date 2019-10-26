Mayor, former MPA acquitted in violent protest case

A sessions court on Friday acquitted Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar and former MPA Mahfooz Yar Khan in a case pertaining to causing nuisance outside the Chief Minister House during a protest over water shortage.

Akhtar and Khan, through their counsel, had moved applications under section 265-K (power of court to acquit accused at any stage) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) before the additional district and sessions judge of District South.

After hearing arguments from defence and prosecutor, the court approved it and ordered to discharge the plaintiffs from the case. Disgruntled Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Farooq Sattar and MQM-P leaders, including Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, were also booked in the case. All of the accused were on bail in the case.

MQM-P leaders had staged a protest demonstration, which started from the Karachi Press Club, outside the CM House in June 2016, against the water shortage in the city, but they were stopped by police in the way. They moved ahead and as the march reached near the CM House, a skirmish ensued as the police had put containers as barricades on the road to stop the protestors from going further.

After the protest, police had implicated around 500 people, and most of them were arrested for allegedly rioting during the protest. According to the prosecution, the MQM leaders incited their workers to cause riot in the Red Zone, blocking roads and disrupting law and order. The case was registered at the Civil Lines police station under sections pertaining to resorting to violence and violations of Section 144 of the CrPC and the Loudspeaker Act.