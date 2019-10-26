Trader killed, brother injured for resisting robbers

A trader was killed and his brother injured while resisting robbers on Friday night in the New Karachi area.

The incident took place at Adnan Confectionery sweets shop situated in New Karachi Sector-5F, within the limits of the New Karachi Industrial Area police station. The deceased and his wounded brother were identified as Kamran Hanif, 40, and Farhan Hanif respectively.

New Karachi Industrial Area SHO Kamal Naseem said as police received the information, they rushed to the shop where they found two persons lying critically wounded. The police shifted them to Abbassi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) where Kamran succumbed to his injuries.

According to police, Kamran and Farhan were brothers who lived in the same area where they ran the sweets shop. On Friday night, they were busy dealing with customers when four armed men on two motorcycles barged into the shop to rob it.

The two brothers, however, tried to overpower a robber who opened fire on them and fled the scene. SHO Naseem said the robbers also left their motorcycle behind which did not have any number plate. The officer added that the police would verify the motorcycle through its engine and chassis number.

The deceased had received bullets in his upper torso which caused his death, the SHO said, adding that the police had seized bullet shells from the scene and sent them to their forensic laboratory.

Investigators said the robbers had stolen around Rs200,000 cash from the shop before they fled. Police are also looking for CCTV footage to identify the robbers. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.

Bodies found

Meanwhile, two decomposed bodies of unidentified men were found on Friday from a graveyard in New Karachi No 6 within the New Karachi Industrial Area police station’s limits. SHO Naseem said the bodies were around 10 to 15 days old and had completely decomposed, due to which it was difficult to examine them and ascertain the cause of their deaths.

The officer added that the police had shifted the bodies to Abbassi Shaheed Hospital for post-mortem examinations and they could confirm the cause of deaths after that.

Five vehicle lifters held

Anti-Vehicles Lifting Cell (AVLC) of the Karachi Police on Friday claimed to have arrested five suspects who were allegedly involved in lifting vehicles in the city.

AVLC Chief SSP Sheraz Nazeer, while addressing a press conference at his office on Friday, told reporters that police arrested a suspect, Abdur Rasool Bhutto, during a raid conducted on a tip-off near Qalandaria Chowk in North Nazimabad, and recovered two snatched vehicles with the information provided by him. A .30bore pistol was also recovered from his possession.

SSP Nazeer said that the suspect was a professional vehicle lifter and there were several cases registered against him in different police stations, including the Sharae Faisal, Bahadurabad and Sharae Noor Jahan police stations.

The officer said that the two more suspects, Ikram and Gul Sher, were arrested during a raid conducted near Jamali Flyover on Super Highway. He said the suspects after lifting vehicles in Karachi, used to sell them in Rahim Yar Khan and Balochistan.

In another raid in the Ayub Goth area, AVLC police arrested Mehboob and Abdul Latif who were involved in the sale and purchase of the lifted vehicles. Cases against them have been registered while an investigation is underway.