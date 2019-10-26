Chief secy told to resolve issue of land allocation for goods transport terminal

The Sindh High Court has directed the chief secretary to resolve the issue with regard to the allocation of 100 acres to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation to build a goods transport vehicles terminal in the city.

The direction came on a hearing of a petition with regard to the prevailing situation of traffic and movement of heavy vehicles in different parts of the city. A division bench headed by Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar observed that the allocation of 100 acres of land for the purpose of a goods transport terminal was still unresolved due to the non-availability of funds at the KMC.

The chief secretary submitted that he would look into the issue and submit a progress report before the court. The KMC also gave a proposal that if the land was handed over to the KMC the terminal could be built on a build-operate-an-transfer basis.

The court directed the CS to resolve the issue in the larger public interest and submit a compliance report by November 14. The technical committee, constituted to streamline heavy traffic in the city, suggested the removal of encroachments from all main arteries in the city and construction of a southern bypass, an elevated expressway and interchange bridges in different parts of the city to accommodate the flow of 107,000 heavy vehicles plying the city.

The technical committee headed by the transport secretary suggested long -term and short-terms plans for improvement in the traffic situation in the city. The committee suggested that proper implementation of the traffic routes should be made and traffic laws as per ground realities be revisited. It said that as short- term measures, encroachments from all main roads and arteries should be removed and oil tankers shifted to the Zulfiqarabad oil terminal.

It was suggested that U-turns along with the Northern Bypass, Mauripur Road and Lyari River should be closed; besides, all civic agencies should establish mobile repairing material for immediate maintenance of damaged portion/pot holes of roads and removal of debris after accidents.

The committee proposed that the dual carriage of the Northern Bypass be executed as early as possible and new truck terminals constructed on the Northern Bypass and the National Highway as long-term measures.

The committee suggested the construction of an elevated expressway, a bypass road, an interchange bridge, an overhead bridge, an underpass from a deep seaport, KPT and an industrial zone in the Quaidabad area to restrict the heavy vehicles’ movement on the roads of the city.

Faisal Bengali and others had filed a petition in the court with regard to the prevailing situation of traffic in the city and movement of heavy traffic during day hours. The petitioners submitted that the route map earlier submitted by the DIG traffic before the court was not being implemented in letter and spirit.