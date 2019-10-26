Opposition protests as PA session adjourned due to lack of quorum

The opposition in the Sindh Assembly protested on Friday after a session was instantly adjourned due to lack of quorum without granting an opportunity to the newly returned member of the house, Moazzam Ali Khan Abbasi, belonging to the Grand Democratic Alliance, to take the oath as an MPA.

Deputy Speaker Rehana Laghari adjourned the session till Tuesday due to a lack of quorum. Around half a dozen opposition legislators were present in the house when the session was put off.

MPA-elect Moazzam Ali Abbasi, who recently won a by-election in constituency PS-11 Larkana, had to take the oath of office as the newly returned member of the house but the instant adjournment of the proceedings denied him that opportunity.

The opposition lawmakers, including Leader of Opposition Firdous Shamim Naqvi, belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, and the PTI’s parliamentary party leader in the house, Haleem Adil Sheikh, protested in the assembly against the abrupt adjournment of the session and raised slogans against the PPP’s Sindh government.

Earlier, opposition lawmakers belonging to the PTI, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement and the GDA gave a rousing welcome to Moazzam Ali Abbasi when reached the premises of the Sindh Assembly building for oath-taking.

Speaking with journalists after the adjournment of the session, PTI Haleem Adil Sheikh said that the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party had become frightened due to its recent electoral defeat in Larkana and that was why it had abruptly adjourned the sitting of the house.

He said people in Larkana had to face an epidemic of AIDS/HIV and that was why voters there had rejected the Peoples Party’s candidate in the recent by-election.

Opposition Leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi said that the entire opposition in the house deserved greetings as the PPP had once more been defeated in its political stronghold, Larkana. He said that the Peoples Party would suffer an electoral defeat quite soon in the entire province.

He said the government-run hospitals were not functioning while people had to face the menace of piles of unattended municipal waste due to sheer bad governance during the PPP’s rule. He said the PPP had earlier could not face the masses in Larkana and now in the same manner the ruling party had run away from the house.