Govt to launch anti-mosquito drive today as dengue claims another life

The dengue fever claimed one more life in Karachi when a 38-year old person from the Nazimabad area of the city succumbed to complications of the mosquito-borne disease at a private hospital, compelling the Sindh government to decide to launch an anti-mosquito drive in the city.

“Hazur Bux, 38, a resident of the Nazimabad area of the city, was under treatment for the dengue fever at a private hospital, who succumbed to complications of the viral infection here on Friday,” an official of the Sindh health department said, adding that in view of growing cases of dengue, the provincial government had decided to launch an anti-mosquito drive in the city.

Health department officials said that with the latest death, the death toll in Karachi had reached at 21, while some health experts claimed that at least 22 people had so far died due to the mosquito-borne illness in Karachi this year.

Sindh Dengue Prevention and Control Program officials claimed that over 300 people had tested positive for dengue on Friday in Karachi, saying that over 4,300 people had tested positive for the vector-borne disease in October 2019 alone. They added that as many as 7,338 people had been found infected with the dengue virus in Karachi this year.

On the other hand, Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah presided over a meeting of dengue prevention and control program officials and decided to launch an anti-mosquito campaign in Karachi today.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Information Ahmed Bakhsh Narejo, Secretary Health Saeed Ahmed Awan, the Karachi commissioner, the program manager for the Prevention and Control Program for Dengue, the metropolitan commissioner, the MD SSWMB and other relevant officers and health experts of The Aga Khan University Hospital.

The chief secretary said that as the city reeled under the grip of dengue, the government decided to launch a campaign to create awareness by putting up posters and banners in different places, newspapers, TV advertisements and social media messages aimed at preventing further spread of the disease.

He said the government was vigilant and all the possible measures would be taken to check dengue larvae and mosquito breeding spots, and for this government would provide all possible human resources, chemicals and vehicles to the Prevention and Control Program for Dengue for a successful campaign.

The chief secretary maintained that the campaign was of vital importance and efforts must be made to raise awareness about the menace.

During the meeting, Secretary Health Saeed Awan and the project manager of the Prevention and Control Program for Dengue talked about the measures taken for the prevention and control of the dengue outbreak infection in Sindh.

The program manager informed the meeting that 37,551 dengue cases had been reported in Pakistan in 2019. As many as, 10,819 cases have been reported in Islamabad, 8,173 in Punjab and 7,498 cases of dengue infection have been reported in Sindh. He further said that only in the Karachi division of the province 7,040 cases of dengue infection have been reported and 20 people have died in Sindh in 2019.

Health experts of Aga Khan on the occasion stated that there was need for awareness among the masses about the causes of the outbreak of dengue. On the occasion, the chief secretary directed the secretary information and archives to launch an awareness campaign in leading newspapers, TV channels and also use all social media tools for an effective awareness campaign.