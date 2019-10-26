close
Sat Oct 26, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 26, 2019

Japanese firms keen to invest

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
October 26, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Japanese companies are taking keen interest to invest in agriculture, fisheries and automobile sectors in Pakistan, a foreign envoy said on Friday.

“Pakistan has huge potential for export of agriculture products, especially mangoes as well as textile products to Japan,” Ambassador of Japan Kuninori Matsuda said.

Matsuda called on the Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar in economic affairs division, a finance ministry’s statement said.

The Japanese side also showed interest for provision of two-step loan facility. The Japanese Ambassador acknowledged the efforts of economic affairs division for extending its continued cooperation and appreciated steps taken by the present government for revival of the economy of Pakistan. The ambassador said Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is working on various projects in Pakistan. He further said JICA is preparing a project for provision of clean drinking water.

During the meeting, matters related to bilateral economic cooperation, trade, investment and transfer of technology were discussed. Economic Affairs Division Secretary Noor Ahmed was also present during the meeting.

Minister Azhar appreciated technical and financial assistance being extended by the government of Japan.

“After improved security situation, Pakistan is a safer country for investment and tourism,” he said. He hoped that Japanese investors should respond positively to the much-improved investment conditions and ease of doing business in Pakistan.

