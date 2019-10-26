close
Sat Oct 26, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 26, 2019

FBR’s FASTER module criticised

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
October 26, 2019

KARACHI: The SITE Association of Industry (SAI) has criticised the poor performance of the recently launched Fully Automated Sales Tax e-Refunds (FASTER) module, and said contrary to FBR’s claims of processing payments of sales tax refunds within 72 hours through FASTER module, exporters had not received anything, a statement said on Friday.

Suleman Chawla, president of SITE Association of Industry, said that several exporters had not received outstanding refunds for July 2019, which was really worrisome and too disappointing for the business and industrial community.

“FASTER module was launched with a commitment to release refunds within 72 hours, but it was not happening at all, which has intensified the hardships of the exporters who are finding it almost impossible to stay afloat due to delays in release of refund claims and rescission of SRO 1125(I)/2011, which allowed zero-rating of inputs of five export-oriented sectors.”

Chawla said it had been a month since the first tranche was processed via FASTER module, but many exporters had not received funds, creating severe liquidity crunch for the exporters from five export-oriented industries.

“FASTER system has failed miserably to improve the situation; in fact, it has made the refunds process more cumbersome and slower,” he added.

