Gold prices up Rs400/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased Rs400/tola on Friday. An announcement of the Karachi Saraf Association said gold prices rose to Rs87,500/tola. Similarly, 10 grams gold rates also moved up Rs343 to Rs75,017.
In the international market, gold rates rose $17/ounce to $1,508/ounce. Rates in the local market were still trading Rs1,500/tola lower, compared with the Dubai gold market prices, jewellers claimed.
