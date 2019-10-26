OGDC profit up 2 percent to Rs27.316 billion in Q1

KARACHI: Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDC) net profit increased 2 percent to Rs27.316 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, translating into earnings per share (EPS) of Rs6.35, a bourse filing said on Friday.

The company earned Rs26.734 billion with EPS of Rs6.22 in the corresponding quarter last year. The company announced interim dividend for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 at Rs2.5/share which was equivalent to 25 percent.

Net sales in the first quarter of the current financial year increased 7.0 percent YoY to Rs66.204 billion against Rs61.799 billion in the same period last year amid 21 percent rupee devaluation against dollar. However, oil and gas production declined by 7.0 percent and 12.0 percent YoY, respectively, followed by 16 percent YoY drop in oil prices.

The company’s exploration cost swelled up by 102 percent YoY, arriving at Rs3.962 billion owing to two dry wells (Pirano and Shawa) reported in Q1FY20 against one dry well (Chak 25-01) in Q1FY19.

Other income in the quarter under review clocked-in at Rs2.845 billion compared to Rs4.098 billion in the same period last year, down by 31 percent YoY due to an exchange loss on foreign currency account.

Arif Habib Limited in their analysis said, “The company booked effective taxation at 31 percent in Q1FY20 vis-à-vis 32 percent in Q1FY19.”

Meezan Bank profit rises 68pc in Jan-Sept

Meezan Bank Limited net profit went up 68 percent to Rs3.888 billion for the nine months period ended September 30, 2019, translating into EPS of Rs3.03, a bourse filing said.

The company earned Rs2.313 billion with EPS of Rs1.76 in the corresponding period earlier. The company announced interim dividend for the quarter period and nine months ended September 30, 2019 at Re1/share, which was equivalent to 10 percent. This was in addition to interim dividend already paid at Rs2/share, which was equivalent to 20 percent.

Analysts attributed the rise in net spread earned to the non-applicability of minimum deposit rate (MDR) on Islamic banks, which has resulted in higher sensitivity of income to the tightening monetary policy.

On quarterly basis, earnings of the bank declined by 5.0 percent QoQ, primarily due to 26 percent YoY rise in provisional expenses, and 10 percent YoY decline in non-interest income owing to lower fee income and loss on securities. The bank’s other income grew by 31 percent YoY to Rs2.3 billion, wherein fee and commission income and foreign income grew by 21 percent YoY and 158 percent YoY, respectively.

Other expenses during the outgoing quarter were up 39 percent YoY to Rs6.7 billion. This was on the back of 41 percent increase in operating expenses.

FFBL declares loss of Rs5.134 billion in Jan-Sept

Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited (FFBL) declared a loss of Rs5.134 billion for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019, translating into LPS of Rs4.36, a bourse filing said.

The company had posted Rs4682 million in losses with LPS of Re0.29 in the corresponding nine-month period last year. The fertiliser maker did not announce any interim dividend for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Finance costs for the fertiliser maker jumped 92 percent to Rs6.879 billion during nine months, due to the increased working capital requirement and higher cost of borrowing.

Syed Mustafa Zamin of Taurus Securities said the company’s top-line improved 18.8 percent YoY in Q3CY19 due to an increase in prices of both urea (19 percent YoY) and DAP (8.0 percent YoY). “However, the gross margins (10.2 percent) remained under pressure as the rising input costs could not be passed on in time.”

Suzuki posts Rs2.686 billion loss for nine months

Pakistan Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) declared a loss of Rs2.686 billion for the nine months period ended September 30, 2019, translating into LPS of Rs32.63, a bourse filing said.

The company earned Rs1.392 billion with EPS of Rs16.92 in the corresponding period earlier. The company did not announce any interim dividend for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. PSMC announced Q3 result in which the company declared a loss of Rs1.161 billion, translating into EPS of Rs14.11 compared to a profit after tax of Rs94 million for Q3CY18 translating into EPS of Rs1.15.

Net sales of the company decreased by 4.0 percent YoY to Rs25.6 billion in Q3CY19 compared to Rs26.6 billion in Q3CY18.

Despite increase in car prices by an average of 15-20 percent, top-line of the company plunged by 4.0 percent YoY and 17 percent QoQ due to volumetric decline of 21 percent YoY and 24 percent QoQ to 23,147 units.

Gross margins declined 0.91 percent, down 726bps YoY and 191bps QoQ, as compared to 6.35 percent in Q3CY18 and 1.0 percent in Q2CY19, respectively. The decline came on account of currency depreciation of 21 percent, which eroded margins as the company was unable to pass on the impact of adverse currency movement, higher duties on imported raw material, and change in sales mix from high margin cars to low margin cars.

Other income dipped by 45 percent YoY to Rs50 million due to reduction in bank balances and advances from customers.

DGKC posts Rs1.446 billion losses for Q1

DG Khan Cement (DGKC) suffered loss of Rs1.446 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, translating into loss per share of Rs3.30, a bourse filing said.

The company earned Rs341 million with EPS of Rs0.78 in the corresponding quarter last year. The company did not announce any interim dividend for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Finance costs escalated by 105 percent YoY to Rs1.256 billion in the quarter due to higher borrowing in lieu of the expansion in the southern region, and working capital requirement as well as interest rate hikes.

In addition, selling expenses displayed a rise of 174 percent YoY to Rs485 million in Q1FY20 with exports climbing up by almost threefold YoY to 506,000 tons. Arif Habib Limited in their analysis said, “DGKC booked tax credit amounting to Rs451 million during Q1FY20.”