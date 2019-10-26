Bonded carrier body bemoans impounding of vehicles

KARACHI: All Pakistan Customs Bonded Carrier Association has lodged complaints to provincial governments against the detention of their vehicles and containers by law enforcement agencies to block routes and motorways to thwart protest by opposition parties.

Shams Burney, chairman of All Pakistan Customs Bonded Carrier Association said vehicles carrying Afghan transit goods and many on their way back, after delivering the cargoes to the destination, were held by police and other local law enforcement agencies.

“This is a very sensitive issue as the Afghan transit goods are exempted from all the duties / taxes and are to be delivered within specified time to its destination, as the delay and any damage to the cargo have its own repercussions,” Burney said in a letter to director general of Transit Trade, chief secretaries and inspector generals of four provinces.

“Huge government revenue is involved in it and Pakistan is obligated to allow Pakistani land routes to the transit cargo meant for Afghanistan, being a land-locked country, without haste,” he said.

The government is geared up to stop protestors planned to rally nationwide against its policies.

Burney said in the letter seen by The News that the transportation cost of the transit goods includes safe and sound delivery of the cargo within the specified time period to its destination and bringing the empty containers back to the respective shipping lines.

The shipping lines keep a security deposit of Rs600,000/container, which is refunded on safe return of empty container. Moreover, the shipping line charges $100 to $150/day on account of container detention charges.

“The total burden is on Afghan trader, but, under this kind of circumstances where local agencies are holding the containers and vehicles this is not the case, as the Afghan importer would straightaway refuse to bear this loss,” he said. “Moreover, they continuously agitate for the delay in deliveries of their consignments.”

Burney warned that any untoward happening to the transit cargo would create mess in the transit trade space and the relationship of two neighbouring countries would be affected.

The bonded carrier association urged the authorities that concerned quarters might be advised not to hold / detain transit cargo vehicles and containers (whether loaded or empty) and release all detained vehicles and containers.

Trade volume under Afghan transit trade and transshipment has recently seen an upward trend from decline in past couple of years. An official estimate said flow of cargoes under Afghan transit trade climbed around 45 percent to 93,732 containers in the last fiscal year of 2018/19.