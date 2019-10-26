Rupee stays firm

The rupee held steady for the third consecutive session on Friday due to the lack of import payments, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the rupee closed firmer at 155.88 against the greenback. The local currency gained slightly against the dollar in the open market as it rose 10 paisas to 156 versus the greenback.

Dealers said the currency remained stuck with a range-bound trading pattern, amid routine dollar demand from importers. “We see the value of the local unit to rise slightly in the coming sessions due to improvement in the balance of payments and some positive developments on the economic front,” a currency dealer said.

“However, the currency could face downside pressure on the back of foreign debt repayments due in December,” he added.

A five-year Eurobond worth $1 billion is maturing in December. Pakistan will also pay off $21 million to International Monetary Fund in debt in November and $61 million in December, as well, the dealer said.

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves rose to $15.186 billion during the week ended October 18 from $15.142 billion a week ago. The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan increased $79 million to $7.892 billion.