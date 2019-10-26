SECP eases rules for futures brokers

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Friday relaxed rules for futures trading in the capital market in a bid to help brokers improve business efficiency and boost liquidity.

The SECP notified amendments in the Futures Brokers (Licensing and Operations) Regulations 2018. “The amendments have been introduced to bring business efficiency, remove regulatory impediments and create a more pro-growth regulatory regime for futures brokers,” the commission said in a statement.

The relaxation is expected to increase liquidity in the capital market as it is expected to encourage shareholders to increase investment in securities.

The SECP said primary amendments include introduction of requirement to submit an undertaking at the time of renewal evidencing compliance with regulatory requirements instead of submitting detailed documents relating to education, financial standing, sponsors and directors.

The commission has eliminated the obligation to maintain net capital balance of five million rupees since risk is managed through cash margins in futures trading. Moreover, the sponsors are only required to submit a tax certificate from auditor as evidence of their net worth.

In addition, through amendments in regulations, the requirement for chief executive officer to hold a postgraduate degree has been relaxed in lieu of possession of at least seven years’ senior management experience. A grace period of 30 days has been allowed to the broker to rectify non-compliance relating to financial resources requirement. The notification and amended copy of the regulations are available on the SECP website.