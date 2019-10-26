Govt invites bids to procure five LNG cargoes for Jan shipment

KARACHI: State-owned importer Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) has invited bids from international suppliers for the supply of five liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes of 140,000 cubic meters each for January next year on a delivered ex-ship basis at the Port Qasim.

The first delivery window is from January 6-7, the second from January 11-12, the third from January 16-17, the fourth from January 23-24 and fifth from January 28-29, 2020 for spot purchase.

The bid will be opened on November 27, 2019. The cargoes will be delivered ex-ship basis at the re-gasification facilities, operated by Pakistan Gas Port Consortium Limited at Port Qasim.

Sources said PLL – which imports LNG – is facing a default-like situation due to the piling up of circular debt. The company is facing cash constraints due to revenue shortfall as Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited has to pay dues amounting to more than Rs55 billion and Sui Southern Gas Company owes Rs11 billion.

PLL has to recover Rs12.79 billion from the government as fuel supply subsidy provided to the export-oriented industry and fertiliser plants, and Rs22 billion on account of tariff differential for supply of re-gasified LNG to domestic consumers.

Pakistan is one of the leading LNG importers of the world. The country imported $965.585 million worth of the commodity in the quarter ended September 30, 2019, three percent higher than the imports of $939.19 million made in the corresponding quarter last year.

PLL is incorporated under the Pakistan Companies Ordinance 1984 and operates under the governance of the ministry of energy (petroleum division). It is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Government Holdings Private Limited.

PLL has been mandated by the government to carry out the business of importing, buying, storing, supplying, distributing, transporting, transmitting, processing, measuring, metering and selling of natural gas, LNG and re-gasified LNG. In this capacity, PLL procures LNG from international markets and enters into onward arrangements for supply of gas to end users, thereby managing the whole supply chain of LNG from procurement to end users.

Pakistan relies on natural gas to meet almost 50 percent of its energy needs, but its proven gas reserves have dwindled in recent years, as consumption has outweighed new discoveries.

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority said growing number of gas customers is placing a severe strain on its infrastructure and affecting the availability of the fuel.