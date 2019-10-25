close
Fri Oct 25, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 25, 2019

Man jailed for raping niece

National

FAISALABAD: Additional Sessions Judge Younis Aziz Thursday awarded 15 years imprisonment to a man in a rape case. Arshad Ali of Mohallah Hussainabad, Garh Maharaja, had raped his niece. The court also imposed Rs100,000 fine on the convict.

NON-PAYMENT OF ZAKAT: Thousands of needy persons are suffering as they were not paid Zakat from the local Zakat committees for many months due to non-reconstitution of the district Zakat and Ushr bodies in Punjab.

