Man jailed for raping niece

FAISALABAD: Additional Sessions Judge Younis Aziz Thursday awarded 15 years imprisonment to a man in a rape case. Arshad Ali of Mohallah Hussainabad, Garh Maharaja, had raped his niece. The court also imposed Rs100,000 fine on the convict.

NON-PAYMENT OF ZAKAT: Thousands of needy persons are suffering as they were not paid Zakat from the local Zakat committees for many months due to non-reconstitution of the district Zakat and Ushr bodies in Punjab.