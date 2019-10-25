Two bidders approach FBR Grievance Committee

ISLAMABAD: Two bidding parties have approached the Grievance Committee established by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) before awarding contract of Track and Trace System for tobacco sector. “Yes, two parties have approached our established Grievance Committee and submitted their detailed versions. We will evaluate their stance before taking the final decision. The FBR will take decision on this matter soon” top FBR official confirmed to The News here on Thursday. Two bidders Reliance IT Solutions (Pvt) Ltd and National Radio Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) have filed their applications to the FBR’s grievance committee. Both the bidders who approached the Grievance Committee had submitted detailed version so the FBR required time to reply them. The lowest evaluated bidder is National Radio Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC). The FBR will award contract to the lowest bidder as under PPRA rules it is mandatory to place evaluation report of all bidding parties on website for 10 days. The aggrieved party could approach Ministry of Law, PPRA or court of law. In line with compliance Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules, the FBR had decided to award contract of the track and trace system to the lowest bidder after due time i.e. 10 days. However, as two bidders have approached the grievance committee, the FBR has not announced the name of the final bidders till the grievances of the bidders have been addressed.